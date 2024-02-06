Pain Physician Dr. Shovan Kumar Rath Honoured with “Pain Management Awareness Award” at Indian Society for Study of Pain Conference

Dr. Shovan Kumar Rath, Founder of Pain Free Odisha, and an internationally acclaimed Pain Physician, has been awarded with the esteemed “Pain Management Awareness Award” for the year 2024. The prestigious accolade was conferred upon Dr. Rath during the Indian Society for Study of Pain (ISSP) national conference, which took place of 2nd Feb to 4th Feb, 2024 at the Hyatt Regency in Pune during

Dr. Rath’s exceptional contributions to the field of pain management have garnered widespread recognition, making him a leading figure in the medical community. His unwavering commitment to alleviating pain and improving the quality of life for patients has earned him this distinguished honour from the ISSP.

In addition to receiving the “Pain Management Awareness Award,” Dr. Rath has been appointed as a General Council (GC) Member of the Indian Society for Study of Pain. This significant appointment further solidifies his standing as a respected authority in the field of pain medicine.

“I am deeply honoured to receive the ‘Pain Management Awareness Award’ from the Indian Society for Study of Pain,” said Dr. Shovan Kumar Rath. “This recognition underscores the importance of raising awareness about pain management and the critical role it plays in enhancing patient care. I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the advancement of pain medicine and look forward to continuing my work in this vital area.”

The Indian Society for Study of Pain is a premier organization dedicated to promoting excellence in pain education, research, and management. Each year, the society recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of pain management with the “Pain Management Awareness Award.”