World’s first node-based, hybrid GenAI platform, Ask QX launched by QX Lab AI in 12+ Indian, 100+ global languages

Dubai, 05 February, 2024: QX Lab AI, a pioneering Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) company has introduced Ask QX, the world’s first hybrid generative AI platform to making AI more accessible for the Indian masses. The first to have a node-based architecture, Ask QX is available in 100+ languages, out of which 12 are Indian. It is a one-stop shop that aims to empower Indians across the country and beyond, to seamlessly engage with GenAI every day in their preferred language.

The 12 Indian languages that the web platform and app are available in include Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi & Assamese. Apart from English, Ask QX is also available in Arabic, French, Spanish, Japanese, German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Russian and Sinhala amongst a host of other global languages. This is a testament to QX Lab AI’s futuristic vision and deep understanding of rich linguistic tapestry in India and neighboring markets like the Middle East and Sri Lanka.

With immediate availability of text and audio formats, and forthcoming functionalities of image and video within the first quarter of 2024, QX Lab AI is the pioneer in bringing a functional GenAI platform for Bharat. Ask QX has already amassed a user base of more than 8 million users at the time of the platform launch.

Ask QX is India’s answer to Large Language Models which are currently available for native English-speaking users only. It has neurologically trained algorithms in 100+ languages and is built on a hybrid model i.e.; 30% Large Language Model (LLM) and 70% Neural Network Architecture, setting a new benchmark in language comprehension and user interaction. The capabilities of the platform cater to diverse user needs including neural-based services and will gradually include all features like Text to Image, Text to Code, Text to Video, for Business to Consumer (B2C), Business to Business (B2B), and Business to Institution (B2I) cohorts with use cases in diverse sectors like Healthcare, education and legal services among others.

Ask QX offers a range of subscription models tailored to different user segments. The B2C paid version, featuring the cutting-edge neural network based version, will be competitively priced and significantly lower than other platforms available, while the free version will provide access to the Ask QX gen AI neural engine.

Ask QX’s revolutionary neural architecture offers unprecedented scalability for the product. This infrastructure not only reduces overall computational power costs but also amps up platform security, creating a protective shield against potential data breaches. QX Lab AI has trained 372 billion parameters which is around 6 trillion tokens.

Highlighting the groundbreaking role Ask QX is set to play in the India ecosystem, renowned data center leader Yotta Infrastructure Solutions LLP signed a Memorandum of Understanding with QX Lab AI for an India infrastructure partnership. This move underscores QX Lab AI’s commitment to advancing AI technology and infrastructure on a global scale. Yotta Infrastructure is on track to achieve a milestone in technology procurement, with their orders for Nvidia AI chips projected to reach $1 billion.

Tilakraj Parmar, Co-Founder & CEO, QX Lab AI, said, “We are delighted to introduce Ask QX, the world’s pioneering hybrid Gen AI platform featuring multilingual capabilities. This innovative platform is strategically designed to democratize access to AI for the Indian populace, seamlessly integrating artificial intelligence into their daily lives to enhance overall value. Conceived after eight years of dedicated effort and meticulous development, Ask QX boasts unparalleled language proficiency and accuracy across multiple Indian languages. Our vision for Ask QX is to bridge the existing gap, ensuring that the transformative potential of AI is accessible to all, not limited to a privileged few. The launch of Ask QX marks the initiation of a significant movement toward inclusive and accessible AI advancement in India.”

Arjun Prasad, Co- Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, QX Lab AI said, “We envisioned QX Lab AI and Ask QX with the goal to provide equitable AI access to the masses. We wanted to develop a product that would cater to users in every corner of India, in a language of their choice. Moreover, we did not want to simply announce a product, but have a fully functional platform ready at launch. Our strategic approach focuses on not just promising, but delivering tangible results. The debut of Ask QX in 100+ languages, reaching 8 million users already, stands as a testament to our unwavering dedication to creating a substantial impact, empowering individuals, businesses, and communities. We have strategically forged partnerships across both the public and private sectors in India, which we will be announcing soon, and are excited about bridging the AI gap between India and Bharat.”

Highlighting the importance of technology, Tathagat Prakash, Co- Founder & Chief Scientist, QX Lab AI, said, “Ask QX is the world’s first Gen AI platform to access and leverage an astounding neural network architecture along with advanced security measures and stringent compliance protocols. The unique node-based infrastructure and data residence within India, not only enhance security but also operate more cost-effectively, showcasing our commitment to offering subscription models tailored to different user segments. The B2C paid version, offers a featuring the cutting-edge neural network based version, is competitively priced and significantly lower than other platforms available, while the free version provides access to the Ask QX gen AI neural engine. Our dedication to precision and reliability underscores our promise to deliver an AI ecosystem that can be trusted by users.”

At the launch event in Dubai, musical maestro A.R. Rahman also launched his meta humans project, which is a global musical band consisting of six dynamic virtual musicians that represent people and cultures around the world. Grammy, Oscar, BAFTA and Golden Globe winning music composer, A.R. Rahman will provide content and creative direction to this band, whose members will be represented by Synthetic Avatars. They will blend the real and virtual worlds together using state-of-the-art technologies, including visual effects and motion capture. It aspires to integrate cultures and remove boundaries and divisiveness, promoting humanity as one. This project is supported by The HBAR Foundation, a leading web3 ecosystem fund, and other technology partners, who will be announced soon.

QX Lab AI already has a clear roadmap in place for launching two more innovative products in video and image. These products will harness deep learning algorithms for intelligently analyzing and processing data to generate accurate responses in mere microseconds. This will pave the way for businesses, creator communities and individuals to unleash the power of GenAI and become more agile and hyper-productive.

Ask QX is now available for use in India and can be accessed through a variety of platforms, including web and mobile applications on Play Store. The IOS version will follow soon, on the app store. To experience the power of Ask QX, visit https://qxlabai.com/