SBI Life continues to encourage ‘Responsible Ambition’; emphasizes on the importance of accomplishing one’s aspirations by securing the financial future of loved ones

Mumbai, 06th February 2024: SBI Life Insurance, one of the most trusted life insurers in the country, continues to reinforce the need for accomplishing one’s aspirations while taking care of familial responsibilities with its #ApneLiye ApnoKe Liye campaign, relayed again this year. The thought is to keep inspiring every Indian consumer to champion the spirit of ‘Responsible Ambition’ and encourage them to explore their own ‘wants’ while securing the ‘needs’ of their loved ones. The campaign continues to underscore the delicate balance between personal aspirations and familial responsibilities thereby inspiring every individual nationwide to adopt a ‘Responsible Ambition’.

In an era where personal dreams intertwine seamlessly with familial commitments, SBI Life’s campaign celebrates those who fearlessly pursue their ambitions while fulfilling their roles as responsible family members.

Click to view the video: https://youtu.be/S6HLcq01eRI?feature=shared

The unique narrative of the campaign unfolds through the lens of a daughter recounting her father’s journey – a poignant tale of ‘Rishabh,’ a man who embarks on an entrepreneurial journey, balancing the challenges of a new chapter in life and ensuring a financially secure future for his family. Embracing the challenges of a new chapter in his life, including the arrival of his first child, Rishabh exemplifies resilience and determination. The TVC beautifully captures his dedication to not only realizing his passion but also securing a financially stable future for his family. As his daughter turns 16, she proudly presents a project inspired by her father’s unwavering commitment, encouraging others to embrace their dreams with the rallying cry, ‘#ApneLiye ApnoKe Liye.’

Mr. Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communication & CSR at SBI Life, expressed his thoughts on the campaign, stating, “SBI Life remains at the forefront of comprehending the evolving needs of today’s consumer. The surge of the need for ‘responsible ambition’ continues to captivate individuals nationwide, where the coexistence of personal dreams and family responsibilities is becoming a societal norm. This campaign serves as more than a mere directive; it embodies the essence of trust and reliability that SBI Life is known for. We stand as enablers, encouraging individuals to pursue their dreams with the assurance that their loved ones and responsibilities are secured. Our ongoing campaign humbly celebrates the balance between personal ambitions and family responsibilities, reflecting the enduring values of trust, reliability, and commitment that define SBI Life.”

As SBI Life Insurance embarks on the second year of the campaign, the company aims to inspire even more individuals to pursue their passions fearlessly while nurturing their familial bonds.