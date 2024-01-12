Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya Inaugurates NIPER in Guwahati, Lays Foundation for Two More Institutes

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers & Health and Family Welfare virtually inaugurated the permanent campus of National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) in Guwahati, Assam today. He also laid the foundation stone of NIPER Hyderabad and NIPER Raebareli. In a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure in the Northeast, Dr Mandaviya dedicated five new facilities in the Regional Institute of Paramedical and Nursing Science (RIPANS) in Aizawl, Mizoram to the nation today. He also laid the foundation stone for over 80 units of health infrastructure in 7 Northeastern states including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura under the Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM), Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and the National Health Mission (NHM).

Shri Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of State, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers & New and Renewable Energy; Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister, Assam; Prof. Manik Saha, Chief Minister, Tripura; Shri Keshab Mahanta, Health Minister, Assam; Smt. Lalrinpuii, Health Minister, Mizoram were among the dignitaries present on the occasion. MPs and MLAs from the Northeast region were also present.

Expressing his elation at the inauguration and foundation stone laying of three NIPERs, Dr Mandaviya said, “as per the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, NIPERs are on the path of making a self-reliant India in the pharmaceutical and MedTech sector by becoming a bridge connecting knowledge, education, research, and business. He further said that “NIPER has become a big name in the field of technical and higher education across the nation with about 8,000 students having graduated and becoming successful in the professional field. NIPER also has more than 380 patents registered in its name.”

The Union Health Minister highlighted “the vision for NIPERs to make a significant contribution to promoting overall human health and well-being in the field of medicine, extending its impact not only nationally but also globally”. He said that NIPER Guwahati, which is spread across many buildings, including around 10 centers of excellence on about 60 acres of land, with a total project cost of Rs. 157 Crores, stands as a testament to the government’s unwavering dedication to a progressive Northeast and unified nation. He also stated that “NIPERs will integrate our research, training and manpower creation, which will enable us to provide a sustainable place for our Pharma Industry at the global level.”

On the priority given by the Union Govt to the development of the Northeast, Dr Mandaviya said that “Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi showed his commitment towards the Northeast as soon as he assumed power when he said that he will work day and night for the people of North East with the mantra of ‘Act East’ and not ‘Look East’. The Prime Minister brought an ideological change when he termed the remotest village of the country as the first village of the country. Due to this difference in thinking, this sector started getting first priority.” He also highlighted the work done in these areas through schemes like Vibrant Village for the villages in North East and Himalayan regions.

Dr Mandaviya noted that there was a lack of education, health, connectivity and employment in the Northeast. He said that the Union government has continuously worked on all these aspects. “If we talk about health services, by developing institutions like RIMS, RIPANS, NEIGRIHMS and AIIMS Guwahati, opportunities for education, health and employment are being created here, for which earlier people used to migrate from these areas”.

Under the comprehensive initiative of Pradhan Mantri – Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) and NHM, significant strides have been made in advancing healthcare infrastructure in the Northeast. A noteworthy allocation of funds, totaling 404.22 Cr has been spent in dedicating 2 units, foundation stone laying of 49 units and inauguration of 32 units of health infrastructure across the Northeast region. Additionally, a substantial amount of 150 Cr has been earmarked for the dedication of the Super Specialty Block at Assam Medical College to the nation. Furthermore, RIPANS in Aizawl has seen an investment of 127.34 Cr for the dedication of five essential buildings, including a Hospital Block, General Hostel Block, Guest House, Resident Doctors Quarters, and Staff/Nurse Quarters. These efforts have culminated into an impressive grand total of more than 725 Cr allocated across 80 units, symbolizing a significant leap forward in enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the region. These initiatives underscore the commitment towards creating a robust and resilient healthcare system to address the evolving needs of the populace.

“The health facilities that have been created in the 7 states of North East will provide treatment to the people and training and employment to the youth as well as open new doors of progress in these areas”, Dr Mandaviya said. He also applauded Assam for preparing a grid of Cancer Treatment Centers with the help of Tata Memorial Institute along with 14 other cancer institutes, due to which the entire North East is facing huge benefits.

Shri Bhagwanth Khuba highlighted that these new initiatives were in in line with Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of “Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas”. He said the Union Govt has given a lot of importance to the health sector in India. He added that NIPERs have contributed to creating a skilled workforce with more than 8000 students passed out since inception. “This pool of skilled manpower will stand as a driving force behind the sector’s growth and development”, he stated.

The Union Minister also emphasized on the efforts being undertaken to strengthen India’s dominance in the pharmaceutical sector and reduce its dependence on imported APIs and medical devices. He informed that three bulk drug parks are being created in the country and spoke about the launch of the PLI scheme of the Union Government in the pharma and MedTech sector.

Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma noted that the excellence achieved in the pharmaceutical domain and inauguration of NIPERs are a testament to the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He also stated that the inauguration of NIPER Guwahati signifies the rise of new research possibilities in the pharmaceutical and medical device sector in Assam and the Northeast region.

Prof. Manik Saha highlighted the importance of healthcare infrastructure in Northeast region and reiterated the Modi government’s strong commitment to advancing research and innovation in the pharmaceutical and medical technology sectors. The newly inaugurated infrastructure, he emphasized, will play a pivotal role in catalyzing these advancements, adding substantial value not only to the people of the Northeast region but to the entire nation.

Shri Arunish Chawla, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers; Smt. Vandana Jain, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry; Shri Rajiv Manjhi, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry and senior officials of the Union and State Governments of the Northeast region were present on the occasion.

The five new facilities in RIPANS include a 100-bedded hospital, Guest House, Staff and Nurses Quarters and General Hostel Block. Foundation stone laid for health infrastructure in the 7 Northeast states include Critical Care Blocks (10 units), Integrated Public Health Laboratories (37 units), Block Public Health Units (1 unit) and Ayushman Arogya Mandir (1). The upgradation of Assam Medical College under PMSSY include the addition of a 265-bedded Super Speciality Block and 64 ICU beds and 12 Dialysis beds.