Bhaichung Bhutia Optimistic as India Gears Up to Challenge Australia in AFC Asian Cup

BENGALURU: As India prepares to face the formidable Australia in their AFC Asian Cup group match in Qatar, former striker Bhaichung Bhutia expresses confidence that the Indian team possesses the skills and determination to spring a surprise against the world No. 25 Socceroos.

Despite Australia being labeled as favorites in Group B, which also includes Uzbekistan and Syria, Bhutia believes in India’s potential to make a significant impact. In an interview, he stated, “You never know. I will not be surprised if India get a good result tomorrow; I mean we have the team to surprise them. You know, Australia is not the Australia of a decade ago. We also have made progress as a team.”

The anticipation is building as India, led by their coach and players, is gearing up to face strong contenders on the Asian football stage. Bhutia’s optimism reflects the growing confidence in India’s footballing capabilities and hints at the potential for an exciting and competitive match against Australia. Football enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the showdown, hoping for a remarkable performance from the Indian team in the AFC Asian Cup.