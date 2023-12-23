India Records 752 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Fatalities in Latest 24-Hour Update

The latest update from the Union Health Ministry indicates a concerning surge in COVID-19 cases across India, with a single-day spike of 752 new infections reported, marking the highest count since May 21, 2023. As per the official data updated at 8 am, the total active cases have escalated to 3,420, prompting renewed attention amid ongoing efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Tragically, the country also witnessed four new casualties, contributing to the total death toll of 5,33,332. The fatalities reported include two from Kerala, and one each in Rajasthan and Karnataka, underscoring the persistence of the virus’s impact across various regions.

India’s cumulative COVID-19 case tally now stands at a staggering 4.50 crore (4,50,07,964), raising concerns amidst the continuous battle against the pandemic. Despite these challenges, the nation’s recovery rate remains notable, with 4,44,71,212 individuals having recuperated from the virus, translating to a robust national recovery rate of 98.81 percent. However, the fatality rate remains at 1.19 percent, signaling the gravity of the situation.

In the concerted efforts to combat the pandemic, the health ministry’s website highlighted a significant milestone, stating that a total of 220.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across the country. This monumental vaccination drive continues to play a pivotal role in safeguarding the population against the virus’s adverse impacts.

With the recent surge in cases and ongoing vaccination campaigns, health authorities emphasize the importance of adhering to safety protocols and vaccination drives to mitigate the spread of the virus and protect public health.