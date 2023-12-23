Goalless Showdown: Odisha FC, East Bengal FC Play Out Entertaining 0-0 Draw in ISL Clash

Odisha FC and East Bengal FC shared points as they played out an entertaining 0-0 draw during the ISL 2023-24 season at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK). Despite the deadlock, Odisha FC’s Puitea, Ralte and Jerry.M showcased impressive performances, contributing to an exciting match.

The momentum swung back and forth between the two teams. The opening minutes saw a promising chance for Odisha FC when Puitea located Isak Ralte with an incisive pass, creating a beautiful opportunity that unfortunately ended with a shot directly at the keeper.

In the 16th minute, Jahouh’s quick interception led to a cross swiftly sent into the box, only to be cleared by the EBFC defender. This was followed by Puitea’s relentless attempt in the 18th minute, delivering consecutive crosses, each repelled by the solid EBFC defense.

In the 34th minute, Puitea’s excellent pass found Jerry.M inside the box, but Jerry’s attempt unfortunately veered wide of the target. As the half progressed, Borja’s long-range shot in the 40th minute was expertly saved by Amrinder, showcasing his skill and ensuring the scoreline remained unchanged.

In the second half, the pace escalated. Roy Krishna dribbled along the goal line in the 53rd minute, finding Ralte in the box, but the pass was intercepted just in time.

In the 59th minute, Ralte attempted a header from a cross, but EBFC’s solid defense blocked the shot. EBFC countered but lost possession quickly.

In the 61st minute, Roy Krishna dribbled from the left, delivering a precise low pass across the goal. However, Jerry M narrowly missed connecting with it, keeping the game level. The half was marked by close chances, maintaining the intense deadlock.

Following the draw, Odisha FC is now placed at 5th position in the ISL league table and will now gear up to clash against Punjab FC in Delhi on 26th December 2023