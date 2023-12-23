P. Chidambaram to Spearhead Congress Manifesto Committee for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

In preparation for the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party has taken a decisive step by constituting its Manifesto Committee, appointing former Union Minister P. Chidambaram as the chairman of this pivotal panel. This crucial move aims to streamline the party’s vision and priorities for the upcoming electoral battle.

Former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo has been entrusted with the role of convenor, signifying the strategic assembly of experienced minds within the 16-member committee. Notable figures such as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been included, highlighting a diverse amalgamation of expertise and perspectives within the committee.

The responsibility vested in P. Chidambaram, a seasoned politician and former Union Minister, underscores the significance of formulating a comprehensive and impactful manifesto that resonates with the populace. The manifesto, a critical document outlining the party’s policies and commitments, will play a pivotal role in shaping Congress’s agenda and vision for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

With the appointment of adept individuals across varied domains, the Congress Manifesto Committee stands poised to engage in thorough deliberations, aiming to address critical issues and aspirations of the nation. As the political landscape evolves in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the formulation of an astute manifesto assumes paramount importance in influencing public opinion and garnering support for the party’s agenda.