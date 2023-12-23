Indian U19 Cricket Team Gears Up for Tri-Series Showdown Ahead of U19 World Cup

In preparation for the highly anticipated ICC Men’s U19 World Cup scheduled in South Africa, the Indian U19 cricket squad is set to engage in a riveting tri-series against hosts South Africa and Afghanistan. The tournament, slated to commence on December 29, will unfold at the esteemed Old Edwardians Cricket Club in Johannesburg, showcasing intense competition among the budding talents.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed this pivotal series, emphasizing that each participating team will face off against the others twice, promising an enthralling series of encounters. The opening clash for India U19 is scheduled against Afghanistan U19 on December 29, followed by an eagerly awaited showdown with South Africa U19 on January 2.

This prelude tri-series stands as a crucial opportunity for the Indian U19 contingent to fine-tune their strategies and showcase their prowess before the global spectacle of the U19 World Cup. As cricket enthusiasts anticipate enthralling clashes, all eyes will be on these young talents, aiming to make a resounding statement on the international stage.