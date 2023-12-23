NationalTop News

PM Narendra Modi Lauds Issuance of 1 Crore Ayushman Cards During Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

By Odisha Diary bureau
New Delhi, : 23 DEC 2023:   The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed happiness on issuing of 1 crore Ayushman cards during the ongoing  Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra.
Praising the feat, PM Modi said that the purpose of VBSY to take the benefits of government Schemes to all the eligible citizens.
The Prime Minister posted on X :
“बहुत ही उत्साहित करने वाली जानकारी! विकसित भारत संकल्प यात्रा का उद्देश्य भी तो यही है कि देशभर के मेरे सभी गरीब भाई-बहनों तक हमारी योजनाओं का लाभ पहुंचे।”

