Bhubaneswar: The First World Odia Language Conference concluded on Monday after a three-day-long event in Bhubaneswar. On this occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced that the World Odia Language Conference will be held once every 5 years.

Expressing that the first World Odia Language Conference will remain a milestone in the state’s history forever, the Chief Minister said that after 5 years all will come together once again to exchange ideas to further advance the Odia language.

The Odisha CM thanked the students, youth community, writers, scientists, litterateurs and poets who participated in the conference and said that during these three days, various aspects of the Odia language were discussed and many good proposals were received.

Therefore, since the Legislative Assembly is currently going on, he said that all the decisions taken regarding language will be announced in the Legislative Assembly.

Shedding light on the impact of scientific knowledge on language, CM Naveen said that technological advancements, advances in scientific knowledge and computer language are a major calling to language in the current era. Therefore, he opined that the Odia language should be integrated with it.

The museum displayed on the occasion of the conference has touched everyone’s heart. Therefore, on request, he announced that the museum would remain open for public viewing for another 3 days. The Chief Minister congratulated all the talents who received awards.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister released three books. The first one is published by the Hindu group – Shree Jagannatha: Lord of The Universe.

The second book is – Odia: Journey of A Language. This book has been authored by R. Balakrishnan, Chief Advisor (Special Initiative) of the Office of Chief Minister, Subhranshu Panda and Prateek Patnaik. Thirdly, two translation books of the book ‘Magical Tales From Odisha’. This book has been translated into German and Japanese. 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V Karthik Pandian and other eminent persons were present in the program.