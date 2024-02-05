Odisha FC Secures Commanding 3-0 Victory Over Hyderabad FC, Claims Top Spot in ISL 2023-24

In a spectacular performance at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Odisha FC triumphed over Hyderabad FC with a convincing 3-0 win in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season. Striking duo Diego Mauricio and Roy Krishna showcased their prowess, propelling Odisha FC to the top of the points table, surpassing Kerala Blasters FC.

The match unfolded with a misplaced pass by Joao Victor of Hyderabad FC, seized upon by Diego Mauricio, who confidently scored the opening goal for Sergio Lobera’s side. Isak Vanlalruatfela’s remarkable play led to Roy Krishna doubling the lead before halftime, and Princeton Rebello contributed to Mauricio’s second goal in the 75th minute. Diego Mauricio earned the title of Key Performer, showcasing clinical finishing and efficient play.

Odisha FC’s next challenge is against FC Goa on February 9, while Hyderabad FC is set to face Mohun Bagan Super Giant the following day.