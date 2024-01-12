Pacer Prasidh Krishna Sidelined by Left Quadriceps Injury During Ranji Clash, Test Series Participation in Doubt

BENGALURU: In a setback for fast bowler Prasidh Krishna, the cricketer sustained a left quadriceps injury during Karnataka’s Ranji Trophy match against Gujarat on Friday. The injury occurred at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where Krishna was forced to leave the field after delivering 14.5 overs.

The injury has raised concerns about Prasidh Krishna’s availability for upcoming cricket assignments, notably India’s home Test series against England. Despite the injury setback, Krishna showcased his skill on the field, contributing to Karnataka’s success by dismissing Manan Hingrajia and Siddharth Desai as Gujarat was bundled out for 264 runs in 88 overs on the opening day of the Group C match.

The extent of Prasidh Krishna’s injury and the subsequent impact on his participation in the upcoming series remain uncertain, adding a layer of suspense for cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipating his performance on the international stage. Further updates on Krishna’s condition and his potential return to the cricketing arena are awaited as medical assessments are carried out.