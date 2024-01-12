Spectacular Avian Affair: 3.42 Lakh Migratory Birds Flock to Odisha’s Hirakud Reservoir

SAMBALPUR (ODISHA): In a delightful spectacle of nature’s grandeur, over 3.42 lakh migratory birds graced the Hirakud reservoir in Odisha’s Sambalpur district this winter, surpassing the previous year’s count of 3.16 lakh, according to officials.

Following an extensive bird census spanning 500 sqkm, a senior forest official revealed that a diverse congregation of 342,345 birds, representing 113 species, with an exciting addition of 20 new species, painted the skies and waterways of the reservoir this winter.

The tufted duck took center stage as the most populous avian visitor, with an impressive count of 52,516, closely followed by the lesser whistling duck at 49,259, and the red-crested pochard boasting a count of 33,436. Anshu Pragyan Das, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the Hirakud wildlife division, shared these remarkable findings.

This abundance and variety of migratory birds not only enhance the ecological significance of the region but also offer a visual treat to bird enthusiasts and nature lovers, establishing Hirakud reservoir as a thriving haven for avian biodiversity.