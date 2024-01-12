Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurates ‘Krushi Odisha 2024’ at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar, the event will continue till January 14.

HCM Naveen Patnaik, inaugurating #KrushiOdisha 2024 on the theme ‘Celebrating Women in Agriculture,’ stated that through

Mission Shakti, women have become partners in all areas of development. Time has come for them to go even further in the field of agriculture.

The progress of women benefits not only one family but the entire society. Their empowerment is an important program of our state government: Mr Naveen Patnaik, Chief Minister of Odisha at Krushi Odisha2024.

To celebrate women’s contribution to agriculture, this year’s theme of #KRUSHIODISHA2024 is ‘Celebrating Women in Agriculture’. This is not just a slogan; it’s our commitment to the development of women in agriculture: Mr Ranendra Pratap Swain, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment and Fisheries & Animal Resources Development, Government of Odisha.