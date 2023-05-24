Ozotec Announces the Launch of “Bheem,” an All-Electric Two-Wheeler for All Terrains

Bengaluru – Ozotec, a pioneer in electric vehicle innovation, is proud to introduce their groundbreaking new vehicle, “Bheem.” Designed to excel in all terrains and weather conditions, Bheem is set to revolutionize the electric two-wheeler market. With a battery capacity of up to 10 kWh and an impressive range of up to 525 km per charge, Bheem boasts the longest range among all two-wheelers currently available.

Reservations for Bheem will be open starting from 25th May 2023 on Ozotec’s official website as well as their showrooms.

Ozotec’s Bheem has been meticulously engineered to address the limitations of current electric two-wheelers. Its powerful 10 kWh battery delivers an unmatched range of 525 km per charge, making it the perfect companion for long journeys. The trellis tubular frame structure ensures the vehicle’s durability and allows it to conquer any terrain with ease. Additionally, the IP67-rated, in-house manufactured 3 kW motor provides ample torque to handle various terrains. The IP67-rated battery pack, featuring an all-aluminum Pressure Die Cast (PDC) body, incorporates a smart Battery Management System (BMS) and advanced wire welding techniques, ensuring the highest level of safety in the market.

Bheem caters to individuals from all walks of life, whether you are a style-conscious youngster, a business professional in need of a reliable vehicle, or a farmer looking for a versatile mode of transportation. To meet diverse requirements, Ozotec offers a wide range of accessories to customize your Bheem.

Equipped with Bluetooth connectivity and a mobile app, Bheem is a smart vehicle that enhances your riding experience. The dashboard displays vital information such as GPS speed, trip meter, GPS navigation, document and media viewer, travel history, and other advanced features demanded by today’s market.

Bheem comes with a warranty of up to 7 years, providing customers with peace of mind and confidence in their purchase.

The pricing of Bheem has been calculated in accordance with the latest Fame – 2 amendments, ensuring that customers receive the most competitive prices in the market. Bheem is available in six variants, with ex-showroom prices ranging from Rs. 65,990/- to Rs. 1,99,990/- in Bangalore, depending on the variant you choose to purchase.

Barathan, Founder & CEO of Ozotec said “We are based in Coimbatore, a city renowned for its quality motor and pump manufacturing as well as textiles. Ozotec was established with the vision of ‘innovation to serve society.’ With over 20 years of experience in designing industrial control panels and motors, we possess extensive knowledge in control systems and motor design and manufacturing. Leveraging this expertise, we launched our first electric scooter, Flio, two years ago in five districts of Tamil Nadu, delighting more than 6000 customers. During our presence in the market, we observed that many customer needs remained unaddressed by existing EV manufacturers. While most focused on technological features, we realized the importance of prioritizing the core components: battery, motor, and chassis. To fulfill this need, we take pride in being the only company in India to design and manufacture all core components in-house. Furthermore, Bheem offers unparalleled customization options to meet individual customer preferences.”