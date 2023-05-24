Assam-Meghalaya begin 2nd phase of border talks, both Chief Ministers to jointly visit West Jaintia Hills and Karbi Anglong in June

Shillong, 24th May 2023: Initiating the second phase of the border talks between Assam and Meghalaya, the hon’ble chief ministers of both the states came together at the state guest house Koinadora in Guwahati, Assam. Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K Sangma and Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma were accompanied by their respective delegations. Representing Meghalaya, Deputy Chief Ministers Shri Prestone Tynsong and Shri Sniawbhalang Dhar, Chief Secretory of Meghalaya, Shri Donald Phillips Wahlang, IAS, cabinet minister Shri Coming One Ymbone and other senior government officials were present. On behalf of the Government of Assam the Chief Secretary of Assam, Shri Paban Kumar Borthakur, cabinet ministers Shri Atul Bora, Shri Pijush Hazarika, Shri Chandra Mohan Patowary, and senior officials attended the meeting.

Emphasizing the significance of the discussion between the two states the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Shri Conrad K Sangma stated, “In a demonstration of our shared commitment, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and I will jointly visit the West Jaintia Hills and Karbi Anglong areas in June as part of confidence-building measures, where there has been lot of unrest and conflict in recent times between the Karbi and Jaintia communities. To ensure comprehensive data collection, the regional committees will submit their reports by July end after which a review meeting will be held. We will consult with all stakeholders involved, and we anticipate receiving reports very soon, although some areas may take longer than others. This is the beginning of the process to find a solution for the remaining six areas of differences between our two states and I am confident in our ability to reach a mutually beneficial agreement. We will continue to work closely with our counterparts to find a resolution that benefits the people of both states.”

Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, reiterated his counterpart’s sentiment and noted, “I would like to extend my assurance to the people of Assam and Meghalaya and urge them to place their trust in the collective machinery of both states, which is resolutely engaged in resolving this complex issue. This collaborative approach will surely bring forth a fruitful solution in the six remaining areas of dispute: Langpih, Borduar, Nongwah-Mawtamur, Desh Doomreah, Block 1 and Block II, and Psiar-Khanduli. Block II, and Psiar-Khanduli.In the meantime, the Survey of India will continue with their survey of the first six areas of differences and submit their findings for further discussion and resolution.”