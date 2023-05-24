The entire process of withdrawal of 2000 rupees notes to be non-disruptive: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

The Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das stressed that the entire process of withdrawal of 2000 rupees notes will be non-disruptive. Mr Das said the Central Bank has been monitoring the situation regularly.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi Mr. Das said, that it will not be surprising if the GDP growth of last year comes above 7 percent. He added that Central Bank derives confidence at this point of time from the fact that agriculture has done well and assuming a normal monsoon, the services sector will continue to perform very well.