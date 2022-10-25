Over Rs. 254 Crore earned from scrap disposal, 37.19 lac sq feet of space freed

New Delhi : Over Rs. 254 Crore has been earned so far from disposal of scrap, including scrap disposal, during a short period of three weeks of the ongoing Special Swachhta campaign 2.0, while 37.19 lakh square feet of space has been cleared, which was earlier occupied by junk and scrap.

This was stated here today by Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh during a media interaction at his residence at which an update was presented about the status and progress of Special Swachhta campaign 2.0 which was launched on 2nd October and will conclude on 31st October.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Swachhta campaign is also a testimony of the “whole of government” and “whole of nation” approach, which has ultimately achieved the form of a countrywide “Jan Andolan”.

The Minister also informed that 40 lac files reviewed, 3,05,268 Public Grievances Redressed, 5416 MP’s references replied and 588 Rules eased during the said timeline.

Secretary, I&B Shri Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Shri V. Srinivas, Secretary, DARE, Dr Himanshu Pathak, Secretary, Posts, Shri Vineet Pandey, Principal DG, PIB, Shri Satyendra Prakash, CEO, Prasar Bharati, Shri Mayank Aggarwal also shared their thoughts on the occasion.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said tremendous enthusiasm was being witnessed in Ministries/ Department for institutionalizing Swachhata and Minimizing pendency. He urged officials to draw inspiration from Prime Minister’s words in his tweet that “such efforts are not only innovative and commendable but most importantly remind us of our basic civic duty of keeping our surroundings and public places clean.”

The Special Campaign 2.0 has been implemented in remote outstation offices, foreign missions and posts, attached and subordinate offices, besides citizen centric swachhata initiatives. The Campaign was holistic in size and scale, witnessed widespread participation from thousands of officials and citizens who came together create a movement for Swachhata in Government Offices.

Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State and Secretaries to Government of India participated in the Special Campaign 2.0 providing leadership and guidance in implementation. In 3 weeks, the Department of Posts has conducted the cleanliness campaign in 17,767 Post Offices, the Ministry of Railways has conducted in 7,028 Railway Stations, Department of Pharmaceuticals in 5,974 campaign sites, Department of Defence in 4,578 campaign sites and Ministry of Home Affairs in 4,896 campaign sites.

The progress of Special Campaign 2.0 is monitored on a dedicated portal www.pgportal.gov.in/scdpm22 on a daily basis. Nodal Officers have been appointed in all Ministries/ Departments who monitor work undertaken by field offices. The Special Campaign 2.0 is reviewed on a weekly basis by Secretaries to Government of India. The progress of the Special Campaign 2.0 has been widely reported in social media with over 10,000 social media tweets by Ministries/ Departments.

In 3 weeks of Special Campaign 2.0 from October 2-25, 2022 the following progress was achieved:

(a) Swachhata Campaign Sites – 68363 (b) Records Management: Files Reviewed (physical files + e-files) – 40.52 lac (c) Public Grievances + Appeals Redressed -3,20,152 (d) Revenue Earned (Rs. Cr) – Rs. 254.21 cr (e) Space Freed (lac sq feet) -37.19 lac sq feet (f) MP’s References – 5416 (g) Easing of Rules/ Processes – 588