Over 60 Artists Particiapted in IPCA Kalinga Art Festival in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Art Festival is a meticulously curated exhibition showcasing the finest Indian art from both the past and present. This captivating showcase came to life at the Swosti Premium Hotel in Bhubaneswar, running from 9th to 11th February 2024 on the sideline of the famous Kalinga Literary Festival. Ila Panda Centre for Arts (IPCA) is the presenting partner of the Kalinga Art Festival.

Ila Panda Centre for Arts (IPCA), Trustee Paramita Panda and Corporate Leader Santrupt Misra inaugurated the Kalinga Art Festival on 9th February at the Swosti Premium Hotel in Bhubaneswar.

This unique platform offers art collectors the opportunity to explore and invest in a diverse range of masterpieces and emerging blue-chip contemporary artworks, all under the theme of “Legends of Ancient Bharat and Beyond: Inspiring Lived Experience in the 21st Century.”

Kalinga Art Festival continues to be a beacon for art enthusiasts, offering a platform to experience the forms of visual arts. With its focus on tradition, transition, and modernity, the exhibition promises to be a celebration of Odisha in particular and India’s artistic heritage and a testament to the creativity of its artists.

Kalinga Art Festival is a leading art platform to discover modern and contemporary art from India, Offering A Unique Access Point to The Region’s Thriving Cultural Scene. This 2024 Kalinga Art Festival with its 8th edition feature 60 exhibitors, major artists, and a discussion session. Curated by Dr Ranjan Mallik, this edition features works by distinguished artists, curators, and speakers such as Dr Vijay M Dhore, Lalatendu Rath, Paramita Mahapatra, Prof. Dr Ranjan Kumar Mallik, Panchami Manoo Ukil, Ms Sonia Mallik, Chandigarh, Dr Gourhari Rout, Meenaketan Pattnaik, Brundavan Moharana, Priyadarshini Mohanty, Priyadarshani Das Adhikari, Namita Pattnaik, Sangita Pattnaik, Mamata Samantaray, Rabinarana Rath, -Pranab Akhand, Sanjeeb Biswal,-Janardan Paramguru, Sanjay Pattnaik, Rajkishore Moharana, Basen Tudu, Kumar Mishra, Binodini Behera, Durga Madhab Kar, Barsha Barik, Pooja Das, Pritam Nayak, Subhashree Swain, Dibyajyoti Rout, Narendra Majhi, Jyotish Debata, Subhashree P. Sahoo, Rakesh Dey, Bibek Das, Santosh Sahoo,Sanjay Samanta, Atasi Basu, Lipishree Nayak, Sasadhar Pati, Stitadhi Rath, Manaranjan Jena, Pradip Patra, Jagendra Padhi, Pradip Kumar, Dr Umesh Nayak, Smruti Ranjan Nayak, Sushant, Bipin Martha, Subrat Mulick, Ganga Maharana, Sarita, Chintamani Biswal, Chandan Samal, Prabir Dalei, Panchanan Samal, Hrudayanand, Pratap Jena, Jayant Das, Muktipada Nandi, Nitia, Rabi Pradhan, Arun Palur, Subhas Pujhari, Fridus Alam, Kali Padhi. The exhibition is a testament to Odisha’s creative legacy, showcasing a variety of artistic mediums including painting, drawing, sculpture, photography and other artists’ works.

“For the past 8 years, the fair has been a celebration of the very best of Kalingan creativity, and in 2024 we are taking this even further. Complementing the gallery displays, we are also hosted talks and workshops yet, showcasing the diversity and power of artistic talent from across India. From this year Ila Panda Centre for Arts (IPCA) actively supporting the Kalinga Art Festival which helps the KAF to reach the next level,” said Kalinga Art Festival Founder, Rashmi Ranjan Parida.