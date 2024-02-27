Ravindra Kumar takes charge as Director (Operations), NTPC Limited

New Delhi : Shri Ravindra Kumar (DIN: 10523088) has taken charge as Director (Operations), NTPC on 26th February 2024. Shri Ravindra Kumar completed B.Sc. (Engineering) in Mechanical engineering from BIT Sindri in 1988. Prior to joining as Director (Operations), NTPC Limited, he was OSD (Officer on Special Duty) to Director (Operations), NTPC Limited.

Shri Ravindra Kumar joined NTPC Limited as Graduate Engineer Trainee officer in 1989 and has more than 34 years of diverse and versatile experience in Commissioning, O&M, Engineering and Project management.

Shri Ravindra Kumar has worked in various capacities in O&M function at NTPC Kahalgaon Project. He has exposure of working at Corporate Centre in Engineering department and as a technical support to Director (Technical).

He was actively involved in development of 1st Maitree supercritical power project of Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Limited (BIFPCL), Bangladesh. During his tenure as Chief Technical Officer (CTO), he spearheaded all Engineering, erection, commissioning, and O&M activities of 660 MW 1st Unit of BIFPCL.

As Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited, he expedited various construction and erection activities.

He is a professional with Corporate and Site experience, people-centric approach, knowledge, and experience of the entire power sector.