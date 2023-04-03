OTTplay ChangeMakers Awards 2023 Celebrates Changemakers in the Entertainment Industry with Inaugural Awards

OTTplay, India’s first AI-powered OTT subscription, recommendation, and content discovery platform, celebrated the achievements of changemakers in the entertainment industry at the inaugural of OTTplay Changemakers Awards presented by Real Fruit Juices & Beverage. The awards recognise prominent individuals and organisations in the entertainment industry that strive to make a positive impact on the world.

The award ceremony was a triumph witnessed on March 26, 2023, at the exquisite JW Marriott in Juhu, Mumbai.

The evening was a star-studded celebration full of elegance, glamour, and glitz. The award ceremony recognised 31 influential, creative, and innovative figures across 30 categories in the entertainment industry. The ceremony celebrated not only the artistic excellence of actors but also honoured trendsetters from regional cinema, business leaders, content creators, and tech enablers.

The award recipients represented a diverse range of talent, from actors and influencers to writers and directors. The night’s winners included:

Changemaker of the Year Award: Guneet Monga

GameChanger of the Year Award – Male: Rishabh Shetty

Pathbreaking Performance Award: Rajkumar Rao

Entertainer of the Decade Award: Sunny Leone

Most Promising Star of the year Award: Sayani Gupta

Breaking Barriers in Cinema: Swastika Mukerjee

All-rounder of the year: Priyamani

Inspiring Film Maker of the Year: Basil Joseph

“The primary objective of OTT play and the OTT ecosystem as a whole is to ensure that language is not a barrier. Cinema has no language; it’s sans borders, language and a lot of other barriers. What OTT play is attempting to do is bring content from all platforms, all languages, and all regions and recommend to the user content which can be consumed in any language as long as you have a taste for Cinema or Shows or anything creative” elucidates Mr. Avinash Mudaliar, Co-Founder and CEO, OTTplay.

The glitzy evening created a thundering statement, collecting over 300 footprints and showcasing some of the trendiest celebrity red-carpet styles. The event, which took the internet by storm, was also heavily reported by the media. Actor Ritwik Dhanjani stepped into the shoes of the host, who dazzled audiences with his humour and charisma.

OTTplay transitions from a content discovery engine that curates content from 60+ Indian and international OTTs to a streaming platform that allows audiences to access their favourite content from 16 different OTT platforms with a single subscription. The premium subscription platform, OTTplay Premium, which includes the availability of 20,000+ shows, web series, and movies from 16 different OTTs at an affordable price, is truly standing tall to its claim, ‘Mazey karo multiply’.