Allocation Order Issued for 49 Coal Mines Under Commercial Auction: Pralhad Joshi

Since the launch of commercial coal mines’ auction in June’2020, Vesting/Allocation Orders have been issued for 49 coal mines. The state-wise details is as provided below:

S. No. State Number of Vesting/ Allocation Orders Issued 1 Assam 2 2 Chhattisgarh 7 3 Jharkhand 12 4 Madhya Pradesh 13 5 Maharashtra 5 6 Odisha 9 7 West Bengal 1 TOTAL 49

Details of Peak Rated Capacity, State-wise, from 49 coal blocks allocated under Commercial mining scheme since launch is as below:

State wise PRC of 49 coal blocks allocated in last 5 years

under commercial mining S.No. State PRC in MTPA 1 Assam 0.024 2 Chhattisgarh 12.2 3 Jharkhand 24.88 4 Madhya Pradesh 11.85 5 Maharashtra 3.72 6 Odisha 35.63 7 West Bengal 1.89 Note: PRC of 12 mines is not included since these are partially explored

Details of annual revenue generated by aforementioned 49 coal mines under commercial mining in last five years, State-wise is as below:

S.No. State Revenue Generated (in Cr)

excluding royalty and taxes

Till Feb ’23 1 Assam 0.184 2 Chhattisgarh 473.55 3 Jharkhand 73.58 4 Madhya Pradesh 242.73 5 Maharashtra 53.64 6 Odisha 273.07 7 West Bengal 43.6 Total 1160.354

Due to increase in energy demand, Ministry of Power vide letter dated 09.01.2023 directed Central, State Gencos and Independent Power Plants to take necessary action and immediately plan to import coal through a transparent competitive procurement for blending at the rate of 6% by weight so as to have coal stocks at their power plants for smooth operations till September 2023.

This information was given by Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today