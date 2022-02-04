OPPO Launches Reno7 Series redefines smartphone videography with continuous breakthroughs in sensors, camera algorithms, in an ultra-slim design

Mumbai : OPPO, the leading global smart device brand, announces the launch of OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G and the OPPO Reno7 5G. Priced at INR 39,999, the “Portrait Expert” Reno7 Pro 5G will be available across online and mainline retailers, while the all-rounder Reno7 5G will be available on Flipkart at INR 28,999.

Unleashing Unlimited Potential in Portrait Photo & Video

Like its predecessors, the Reno7 series sets a new benchmark in smartphone portrait photography and videography. The OPPO Reno7 Pro’s 32MP selfie camera is backed by the IMX709, an RGBW (Red, Green, Blue, and White) sensor that was jointly developed by Sony and OPPO. It is 60% more sensitive to light and reduces noise by 30% when compared to the traditional RGGB (Red, Green, Green and Blue) sensor found on the Reno6 Pro. Its rear camera setup includes the flagship-grade 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor. Additionally, the Reno7 series leverages proprietary AI algorithms and imaging features such as:

AI Highlight Video that detects ambient light in a scene and optimizes camera settings accordingly. With its 3D LUT (3D Lookup Table) color-tuning algorithm, it provides accurate colour tuning to enhance skin tones and make subjects stand out in portrait videos

Bokeh Flare Portrait Video that captures portrait videos with Bokeh light spots in the background just like a DSLR camera. On the Reno7 series, Bokeh Flare Portrait Video has been updated to further enhance skin tone especially in dark environments

Portrait Mode intelligently applies a depth-of-field effect to the image background, including Bokeh light spots to make portrait subjects stand out. Users can choose from 25 adjustment levels to create realistic portrait photos.

Talking about the Reno7 Series Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India, said, “Technological innovations lie at the very core of OPPO’s product development. We aspire to set new benchmarks with our innovations in portrait videography and photography and are thrilled to announce the launch of our Reno7 series. Whether you are a new-age creator who wants a superphone that takes the guesswork out of shooting great photos and videos, or just someone who wants a sleek and stylish smartphone, the Reno7 Series is for you.”

Stunning design with industry-first aircraft-grade LDI technology & OPPO Reno Glow

The OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G comes with a durable aluminium frame, but the rear of both devices in the series sport the refined OPPO Glow design that has been enhanced with proprietary aircraft-grade Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology.

LDI, which is used to design PCBs in the aviation industry, has been repurposed to create 1.2 million micro etchings—just 20 microns in width—across the surface of the handset’s back cover. It creates a visual and textural illusion of shooting stars that shine and fade into the black galaxy as you hold up the phone in the light. These micron-scale etchings give the devices a matte in-hand feel and brushed finish on top of the OPPO Glow layer.

The Reno7 Pro also uses 3D “breathing” lights around the camera module where a 1mm diameter fibre is bent to frame the camera area. Whenever the phone receives a call, message, or during charging, the fibre emits soft, pulsating lights.

OPPO has also re-envisioned the rear camera module. In its new Twin Moon Camera design, the upper half is decorated with metal and the lower half is coated with ceramic to provide a contrasting but premium appearance. The Reno7 series handsets come with 2.5D glass applied to both the front and back of the phones to give minimal look. Additionally, The Reno7 Pro is the slimmest Reno ever measuring just 7.45mm, with a total weight of 180g. On the other hand, Reno7 is 7.81mm thin and weighs 173g.

MediaTek chipsets for power-packed Experience

The OPPO Reno7 Pro 5G takes smartphone performance a notch higher with its exclusively customized 5G chipset – MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX. This SoC packs an ARM Cortex-A78 core with up to 22% faster CPU performance while also being 25% more power-efficient than the previous generation. Thanks to MediaTek’s Open Resource Architecture, OPPO has incorporated AI Deblur technology into the chipset. This proprietary deblurring algorithm sharpens faces in portraits affected by hand-held shaking. Additionally, the AI-PQ (picture quality) feature baked into the SoC enhances colour and contrast in HDR videos. It uses artificial intelligence to distinguish the subject matter on the screen—whether people, food, grass, sky, buildings, etc—and then uses different colours, sharpness, and other display effects for optimum output.

The Reno7 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC, but like the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 MAX, it is built using the 6nm process for greater power-efficiency. The Reno7 series comes with OPPO’s proprietary RAM Expansion technology that allows you to run multiple memory-heavy apps with zero lag, and you also get enhanced connectivity.

The series comes with other features like 65W SuperVOOC flash charge that allows you to juice the phone’s 4500mAh battery to 100% within half an hour; also, just a 5-minute charge is enough to give users 4 hours of movie playback. For an immersive gaming experience, a top-of-the-line X-Axis Linear Motor has been added. In both devices, the AI Frame Rate Stabilizer evaluates the frame rate in real-time and provides stabilization accordingly to ensure smooth gameplay.

With Reno7 Pro 5G, customers will get 256GB storage and 12GB RAM. OPPO’s RAM Expansion technology which allows users to borrow an additional 3GB/5GB/7GB from storage capacity to work as RAM in extremely demanding conditions. That said, the Reno7 Pro’s 12GB RAM is more than adequate to handle modern-day smartphone tasks such as heavy-duty photo-editing or 3D gaming.

Operating with Ease on the User-friendly ColorOS 12

The Reno7 series comes with OPPO’s new ColorOS 12 (based on Android 12). Page layouts and interactions in ColorOS 12 have been revamped to offer a clean and uncluttered UI. It also includes anti-peeping notifications for privacy where notification content is hidden if the phone detects someone else looking at your screen when messages pop up. In a first, ColorOS 12 offers Omoji that is boosted by OPPO’s leading Face Capture algorithm. This feature allows users to express themselves through their personalized emoji avatar.

IoT Portfolio

OPPO’s IoT portfolio, dubbed ‘Smart Life’, boasts cutting-edge technology that is created to meet the users articulated needs. As part of this vision, OPPO launched its Enco M32 neckbands in black earlier this year and is now all set to unveil a new green colour variant. The Bluetooth neckband earphones boast 20 hours of non-stop music playback with just 10 minutes of quick charge, an AI call-noise-reduction algorithm, an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, and 10mm drivers.

OPPO also announces the launch of its new smartwatch, the OPPO Watch Free, with a sleep monitoring feature “OSleep” that not only rates your quality of rest but also helps you understand your risk of sleep apnea.

Price, Availability, Offers of OPPO Reno7 Series & IoT

The Reno7 Pro 5G will be available on both online and mainline retailers, priced at INR 39,999 while the Reno7 5G will be available on Flipkart at INR 28,999. Customers can choose between two color variants Startrails Blue and Starlight Black for both devices. While purchasing the device, customers can avail interesting offers with all the top banks as well as benefits of OPPO Premium services. More details are to be revealed soon. Along with Reno7 devices, customers can also get their hands on the new green variant of the Enco M32. The device is priced at INR 1,799 starting 9th February 2022 across leading e-commerce platforms and OPPO store. The same can be purchased at a discount of INR 300 between 9th February and 11th February 2022 as part of introductory offers.

OPPO Reno7 Series Specifications

Feature Reno7 Pro 5G Specifications Reno7 5G Specifications

Platform MediaTek Dimensity 1200-MAX 5G SoC MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G SoC

Front Camera 32MP Selfie Camera (IMX709) 32MP Selfie Camera

Rear Camera 50MP Main Camera (IMX766) + 8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera + 2MP Macro Camera + Color Temperature Sensor 64MP Main Camera + 8MP Wide Angle Camera + 2MP Macro Camera

Color Startrails Blue, Starlight Black Startrails Blue, Starlight Black

Size 6.5-inch AMOLED Display with 90 Hz Refresh Rate + up to 180 Hz Touch Sampling Rate 6.4-inch AMOLED Display 90 Hz Refresh Rate + up to 180 Hz Touch Sampling Rate

Thickness 7.45mm 7.81mm

Weight 180g 173g

Finish OPPO Glow with LDI Technology OPPO Glow with LDI Technology

Connectivity 5G 5G

Battery 4500mAh, 65W SUPERVOOC 4500mAh, 65W SUPERVOOC

RAM/Storage 12GB+256GB (+7GB RAM Expansion) 8GB+256GB (+5GB RAM Expansion)

Operating System ColorOS 12 ColorOS 12