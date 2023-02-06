ONGC recreates an offshore platform for India Energy Week

Mumbai: At India’s flagship Energy Event “India Energy Week 2023 “(IEW 2023) organised at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) recreated an offshore platform, which is employed to produce oil and gas from the high seas.

The ONGC Pavilion showcased a number of cutting-edge features to engage the global audience visiting the 3-day international conference and exhibition.

With an immersive anamorphic display sampling the Maharatna’s offshore operations, the ONGC Pavilion has two helidecks, one of which serves as a fully-functional networking station, possibly the first of its kind.

The Helideck Meeting Centre at ONGC Pavilion in India Energy Week

With a 3-dimensional Virtual Reality Center known as the ‘Third Eye Center’, ONGC’s Pavilion offers its visitors an intriguing show of the sun-surface habitat of oil and gas and how the Energy major constructs reservoir models based on data secured from drilling.

With two VR Experience Centre shows, visitors can witness the ‘Building of data driven reservoir models’ in the Seismic to Simulation show, and ‘Controlling drilling remotely with real time data’ in the Real Time Drilling Control show.

The FY 2022-23 ONGC Production Clock at ONGC Pavilion in India Energy Week

ONGC Production Clock at the pavilion will showcase how India saves around Rs 6 lakhs every ten seconds thanks to ONGC. As the largest crude oil and natural gas Company in India, ONGC contributes around 71 per cent to Indian domestic production.

Equipped with a wide range of immersive digital experiences, the pavilion has pillars, and demo zones where visitors can understand the intricacies of the Maharatna’s expansive operations in the energy sector.

Visitors can engage in ONGC’s pioneering exploration and production game called the ‘Oil and Gas Hunt’. With a devoted room for immersive display, the ONGC Pavilion highlights the company’s in-house service capabilities in all areas of Exploration and Production of oil & gas and related oil-field services.

With the unique distinction of being India’s only fully–integrated oil and gas company in India, ONGC has single-handedly scripted the nation’s hydrocarbon saga.

The gaming and quizzing zones at the pavilion offer visitors the chance to understand ONGC is steadily making novel discoveries, while fast tracking its development. Tapping into new and unconventional sources of energy, ONGC is taking the road ahead with its Energy Strategy 2040.

Designed to be operated remotely without onsite personnel, unmanned offshore platforms are controlled either by onshore teams or via a neighboring platform.

Organized during India’s G20 Presidency, IEW 2023 is set to feature more than 30 Energy Leaders, 50 Key Executives and over 10,000 delegates from the across over the world.