National School of Drama (NSD) to organize the 22nd edition of the Bharat Rang Mahotsav, (BRM), 2023 from 16th to 26th February.

National School of Drama (NSD) will organize the 22nd edition of the Bharat Rang Mahotsav(BRM), (BRM), 2023 from 16th to 26th February, 2023. The prestigious international theatre festival will be held in Delhi, Jaipur, Rajahmundry, Ranchi, Guwahati, Jammu, Srinagar, Bhopal, Nashik and Kevadia. The closing ceremony will be in Kevadia on the 26th of February.

The 22nd Bharat Rang Mahotsav will embrace an exuberant display of plays and cultural performances, multiple thematic panel discussions of global and strategic importance of theatre in global perspective. Theatre is the oldest and most effective form of art traditions for communicating the human emotions in a way that transcends from older times to the present era.

Briefing the media in the NSD premises in Delhi, today, Director, NSD , Prof (Dr) Ramesh Chandra Gaur, informed that in the present edition of BRM, “We have scrutinised a list of top-notch plays, selecting from 960 submissions, including international entries. Delhi is hosting 10 traditional performances in this festival. The Institution seeks to nurture the growth of new folk talents through the platform of 22nd BRM. So we have made an effort to accommodate as many young theatre aficionados as we can.”

Dr. Ramesh also said that collaboration has been made with the institutes in the different states in which the plays will be held. This will ensure that local artists are involved and the plays attract the local populace.

The director informed that along with the plays there will be other allied activities also like launching of books, Director’s meet, National & International Seminar and Master class by the stalwarts from the field of theatre community. With over 100 theatre companies attending the festival annually, the Bharat Rang Mahotsav has carved a niche for itself. He also informed that it is one-of-a-kind theatre fair featuring live theatre as well as exhibitions, Director’s – audience conversations, symposium, and seminar programmes on various theatre-related topics.

The Bharat Rang Mahotsav aims to strengthen international tie-ups and cultural exchange programmes with other Nations. It builds a platform to explore more about the theatre traditions across the country. Not just artists, but also the noted directors will be attending the grand festival. The National School of Drama had last organized Bharat Rang Mahotsav in July 2022 under the “Azadi Segment” of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, to commemorate and pay its tribute to the martyrs of our motherland. On the eve of Kargil Vijay Diwas, NSD, Repertory Company performed n unique play named ‘Kargil Ek Shaurya Gatha’ at the National War Memorial on July 25, 2022.