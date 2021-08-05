Omega Seiki Mobility unveils its First Two-Wheeler Electric Scooters: ZORO and FIARE, Electric Vehicles to be launched this Festive Season

New Delhi : Omega Seiki Mobility Pvt. Ltd. (OSM), part of Anglian Omega Group of companies, today unveiled its first two-wheeler electric scooter ZORO and FIARE. The booking of Electric vehicles will commence by the end of August 2021 and deliveries will commence by the festive season. The company showcased its new products at OSM’s new state-of-the-art flagship showroom in Pune.

Omega Seiki Mobility electric vehicles ZORO and FIARE will offer speed of 45 KM/h having a range of over 85 Kms in a single charge. The vehicles will be available in 7 colours.

Unveiling the Electric Two Wheelers Mr. Uday Narang, Founder, Omega Seiki Mobility said “We are excited about bringing our electric 2 wheelers to further accelerate development of sustainable solutions. Climate change is a serious challenge and Omega Seiki Mobility is committed to providing solutions and the company is doing its bit in moving the world to sustainable mobility through our products.”

Talking about plans for B2B Mr. Narang added “We are creating special application and features in our electric scooters for the B2B sector. We are actively exploring partnerships with key players especially in the food delivery, pharmaceutical sector and other sectors”

Mr. Deb Mukherji, Managing Director, Omega Seiki Mobility said “One in every two-wheeler sold in India is a scooter. I believe that this number will grow exponentially especially when the Govt. is providing subsidies to the segment.”

In June, the Department of Heavy Industry (DHI) had modified FAME II and increased the demand incentive for electric two-wheelers (e2W) to Rs 15,000 per kwh from the earlier uniform subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kwh for all EVs. Besides, it had also capped incentives for e2W at 40 per cent of the cost of vehicles, up from 20 per cent earlier. “The introduction of Omega Seiki Mobility electric scooters will support the Indian government’s goal new electric vehicles, while also helping the public sector become carbon neutral.” Added Mr. Narang

In line with its strategy to expand its retail footprint across key towns and cities in India, Omega Seiki Mobility today launched its First flagship showroom in Pune. Omega Seiki Mobility flagship showroom is essentially an interactive space having tech gadgets (Tablets) which offers customers an opportunity to learn about the vehicle and its features.

While launching the first Flagship showroom of OSM Mr. Narang said: “The awareness and acceptance of EVs in Maharashtra is high and with the FAME II revision and subsidy by the Maharashtra Govt., the adoption rate of EVs will further increase in the coming months. Hence, we have launched our first flagship store in Pune. Omega Seiki Mobility currently have 15 showrooms PAN India and we are planning to expand to 115 showrooms by end of 2021. We will also be launching 10 flagships stores in the current year”

Omega Seiki Mobility is a leading player in the Electric vehicles space in India. The company has indigenously designed, developed and now manufacturing its own 3-wheeler EVs under RAGE+ brand. The company has also introduced India’s FIRST refrigerated electric three-wheeler under the brand name Rage+ FROST. The vehicle is the perfect solution for last mile delivery of the vaccines, pharmaceutical, diary and Poultry products. Omega Seiki likes to call itself “Technology in motion” company and has been tying up with leading players in battery, charging infra and powertrains.