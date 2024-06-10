OMBADC Oversight Authority Justice AK Patnaik Reviews Progress of Welfare Projects in Sundargarh

Bhubaneswar : Former Supreme Court judge cum Oversight Authority of the Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC), Justice Anang Kumar Patnaik was on a 2-Day visit to Sundargarh district. He took field level review of various development projects being implemented with OMBADC & DMF funds while also attending a review meeting on the same.

On Thursday, the Oversight Authority toured various projects operational at Bargaon and Sundargarh sadar blocks. Justice Patnaik visited the Community Health Center (CHC) in Bargaon to evaluate the OPD and other health infra provisioned with OMBADC funds. He interacted with the officials and patients to understand how these facilities enable quality healthcare delivery for the people.

Sundargarh is the hockey hub of India. Hence, the administration has established various hockey training facilities for the youth in the district. In line with the same, the Oversight Authority inspected the sports infrastructure at the Hockey Training Centre in Sahajbahal, Bargaon block while also interacting with young athletes aspiring to excel at national and global levels.

Goat & Chick rearing is promoted in Sundargarh district to ensure sustainable livelihood of beneficiaries. The Oversight Authority, during his tour, met with a few of them at Phulbari village. He discussed with them on how these initiatives help augment their livelihood.

At the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) in Kirei, an ICT Centre and a Common Facilitation Centre for local farmers & agri entrepreneurs has been established with financial support of OMBADC and technical assistance of Odisha University of Agriculture & Technology (OUAT). On the occasion, Justice AK Patnaik inaugurated the two buildings while engaging in discussion with the beneficiaries.

Justice Patnaik visited the District Headquarter Hospital in Sundargarh. He took stock of various patient care facilities available at the hospital while also touring the District Training Unit. He then proceeded to the Advanced Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) and saw various modern facilities for the differently abled and those needing rehabilitation post trauma while interacting with ARC officials.

After the daylong field trip, the Oversight Authority attended a review meeting in the evening at Sadbhavna Bhawan in the District Magistrate Sundargarh office premises. He discussed with the departmental official regarding progress of various development initiatives in the district supported by OMBADC funds. He directed the senior officials to complete pending work within the project deadlines. Justice Patnaik appreciated the district administration for smooth implementation of various OMBADC supported projects in Sundargarh district.

At the programme, Collector Sundargarh Dr Parag H Gavali, CEO OMBADC G Rajesh, OSD to Oversight Authority Sheikh Naimuddin, Chief Development Officer-Cum-Executive Officer, Zilla Parishad, Sundargarh Dukhabandhu Nayak, CEO DMF Sundargarh Sushma Bilung, GM Operation OMBADC Jayant Das & Team Leader Ambuj Prasad, were in attendance. Among others, senior officials of various departments and OMBADC & DMF officials joined the meeting.

On the second day, the Oversight Authority visited the Spirulina Chikki Production Unit at Rangadhipa. He interacted with the members of Women Self Help Group engaged at the unit and discussed about their livelihood. Then he reviewed the drinking water project being implemented under the Drink From Tap mission and the Basic Tasar Seed Station in the district. Similarly, Justice Patnaik also toured the project site earmarked for Tribal Research and Development Centre to be established at Amlipali.