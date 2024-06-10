Bhubaneswar Film Festival Wraps Up with Overwhelming Response

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar Film Festival (BFF) an exclusive Odia Film festival, concluded on Sunday evening at Jayadev Bhawan, Bhubaneswar. The main attraction on the final day was a masterclass by renowned Bollywood director Amit Rai.

Eminent writer Dr. Pratibha Ray graced the valedictory ceremony of BFF as the chief guest. On this occasion, she said, “Many films are based on literature, and such films often become timeless. Therefore, giving special attention to the script while producing a film can make it truly captivating.”

The ‘Bhubaneswar Film Festival’ was organized under the banner of Bhubaneswar Film Circle. A major highlight of the festival’s final day was a masterclass on screenplay writing by renowned Bollywood Director, Amit Rai. The class attracted script writers, artists, and media students.

“Story plays a vital role in making a film successful. A good story touches the hearts of the general mass. So, finding a good script and making it real will attract audience,” said Amit Rai during the masterclass.

On the last day of the event 5 famed Odia films were screened. The list included films such as ‘Sunya Swaroopa’, ‘Sala Budha Ra Badla’, ‘Shesha Drushti’, ‘Moksha’ and ‘Malajanha’. The audience thronged into Jayadev Bhawan to watch these films.

Sanjoy Patnaik, Co-organiser, Bhubaneswar Film Festival, thanked all the guests and audience as the 3-day event concluded successfully. He said that efforts will be made to organize such festivals every year for Odia Cinema industry to thrive. Among the organizers, Sukant Rath, Subash Sahoo, Ashok Palit and Sanjay Mahala played a crucial role in managing the whole event. Bhubaneswar Film Festival had OdishaLIVE as its communication partner.

The 3-Day event screened 15 nationally & internationally acclaimed Odia cinemas, with participation from distinguished personalities from both Bollywood & Ollywood industry. Even on the final day, there was great enthusiasm among everyone present over there.