Nepal PM Prachanda has extended an invitation to the Indian PM Narendra Modi to visit Nepal

New Delhi: Nepal PM Prachanda has extended an invitation to the Indian PM Narendra Modi to visit Nepal. There has been a meeting between honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and his counterpart India’s newly elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal tweets, ” Had a meeting with PM Narendra Modi ji. I congratulated him on his third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India. We discussed ways to further enhance Nepal-India relations. I am confident that our multifaceted relations with India will prosper under his leadership.”

The meeting held on Sunday evening discussed the mutual relations between Nepal-India and bilateral interests. At that occasion, there was also discussion between them and the implementation of past agreements. Later, the Prime Minister also attended the dinner hosted by the Rt Hon President of India along with other dignitaries.

 

