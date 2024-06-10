New Delhi: Nepal PM Prachanda has extended an invitation to the Indian PM Narendra Modi to visit Nepal. There has been a meeting between honorable Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ and his counterpart India’s newly elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal tweets, ” Had a meeting with PM Narendra Modi ji. I congratulated him on his third consecutive term as Prime Minister of India. We discussed ways to further enhance Nepal-India relations. I am confident that our multifaceted relations with India will prosper under his leadership.”