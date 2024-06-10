The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet in honour of the leaders of neighbouring countries attending the swearing-in-ceremony of the Prime Minister of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan today (June 9, 2024).

Leaders who attended the banquet include the President of Sri Lanka, H. E. Ranil Wickremesinghe; the President of the Maldives, H. E. Mohamed Muizzu; the Vice President of Seychelles, H. E. Ahmed Afif; the Prime Minister of Bangladesh, H. E. Sheikh Hasina; the Prime Minister of Mauritius, H. E. Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Mrs Kobita Jugnauth; the Prime Minister of Nepal, H. E. Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda; and the Prime Minister of Bhutan, H. E. Tshering Tobgay.

Welcoming the leaders, the President thanked them for accepting the invitation for the swearing-in-ceremony of the new Government, and for joining us in this celebration of democracy.

She noted that their presence on this occasion is yet another testament to the centrality of India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ policy, and our SAGAR Vision for the Indian Ocean region. As stakeholders in each other’s progress and well-being, we count on our closest friends and neighbours to work with us to foster peace and prosperity in our region and beyond.

The President also wished Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi success as he took on his high responsibility in the service of our people.