New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu hosted a banquet at Rashtrapati Bhavan in honour of the leaders of neighbouring countries attending the swearing-in-ceremony of the Prime Minister of India. The leaders who attended the banquet include President Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka; President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives; Vice President Ahmed Afif of Seychelles; Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh; Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth of Mauritius; Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda of Nepal; and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay of Bhutan.