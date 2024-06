Bhubaneswar: BJP has appointed Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav as the central observers for picking the new #Odisha Chief Minister

The BJP legislature party meeting will be held on June 11 while the oath-taking ceremony of the new CM will take place on June 12.

“Experienced leaders led by newly appointed observers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav will meet the newly elected MLAs. Wait for the final announcement,” says MLA Suresh Pujari