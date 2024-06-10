French Open Tennis: Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Garfia Grabbed Men’s Singles Title At Roland Garros In Paris

In Tennis, Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz Garfia grabbed his first-ever French Open Men’s singles title at the Roland Garros in Paris last night. Alcaraz triumphed over Alexander Zverev of Germany in the final, 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, and 6-2. Alcaraz has now won more Grand Slams at the age of just 21, than every man born in the 1990s combined. The Spaniard also became the second youngest player in the Open era to claim a major title on all three surfaces.

Alcaraz entered the final beating Jannik Sinner, while Zverev secured his place in the final by overcoming Casper Ruud.