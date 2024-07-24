Kathmandu: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli and Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak at the Kathmandu Airport following plane crash at the airport.

A Saurya Airlines aircraft, 9N-AME (CRJ 200), crashed during takeoff at the TIA in Kathmandu on Wednesday. The plane had taken off for Pokhara.

There were 19 people onboard including the crew members. It is reported that 15 people have been killed in the crash and the number of casualties may increase. The captain, Manish Shakya, 37, has been rescued and taken to KMC Hospital at Sinamangal. The airport has stated that the plane had taken off from Runway 02.

The plane was en route to Pokhara, with 19 people (all airline staff) on board. This flight was a test run, so no regular passengers were present; the occupants included company employees and engineers.

Following the mishap, the plane caught fire, sending up a large plume of smoke. Firefighters and security personnel were quickly dispatched to control the blaze. The aircraft, identified as a Bombardier CRJ-200 with a seating capacity of 50, was built 21 years and 4 months ago.

This model, manufactured by the Canadian company Bombardier in April 2003, was the sixth of its kind purchased for use in Nepal, according to information from planesspotters.com.