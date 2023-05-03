Ola Electric expands its D2C footprint in Hubbali, opens new Experience Center

Hubbali : Ola Electric, India’s leading electric vehicle company, has announced the launch of a new Ola Experience Center (EC) in Hubbali, along with several other cities, as part of its expansion strategy to enhance its direct-to-consumer presence nationwide. The newly launched EC, situated in HM Kalwad Building on the Gokul Road in Kallur Layout, brings the total number of Ola Experience Centers in Hubbali to three, including the previously launched ones in Wali Nirvana Tradewinds, Kallur Layout and Malmaddi, Dharwad.

The Ola Experience Centers are specially designed to offer customers a comprehensive range of services under one roof. These centers allow customers to test-ride the S1 and S1 Pro scooters and receive expert guidance throughout the purchasing process. Customers can also get detailed information about financing options before finalizing their purchase through the Ola App. Additionally, these centers serve as one-stop destinations for post-sales care and maintenance of Ola scooters. Ola is now only 20 kilometers away from its community of 2,50,000 customers, providing them with easy access to all their service requirements and needs.

Ola has recently broadened its product portfolio to cater to customers with varying range requirements, with a total of six models now available. Each variant in the Ola S1 range features a sleek and minimalist design, coupled with state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled performance. The tremendous success of the S1 and S1 Pro models has propelled Ola to become the leading electric two-wheeler manufacturer, with over 30% of the market share.

Ola is making significant strides to expand its physical touchpoints in India. With the addition of these ECs, the company is on track to reach 500 touchpoints in the coming days. Moreover, Ola Electric has set a target of reaching 1,000 touchpoints by August 15th and is aggressively working towards achieving it.