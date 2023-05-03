Direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Bangkok and Singapore to start from June 3, ticket booking from today

Bhubaneswar: Direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Bangkok and Singapore to start from June 3. The ticket booking for direct flight service from Bhubaneswar to Bangkok, Singapore is slated to start from today, said reliable reports.

Low-cost flight operator IndiGo will start this bi-weekly service on June 3. IndiGo is already operating direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Dubai.

The Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, will inaugurate the sale of tickets today.

The airline has provided the schedule to the Biju Patnaik International Airport here for two flights a week to each destination.