Admissions open for XAVIER-EMLYON Business School Dual Master’s Program in International Sports Management

New Delhi, May 2023: XAVIER-EMLYON Business School (XEBS), today announced that admissions are open for the third batch of its flagship dual-degree (MBA-MSc) International Sports Management Program (ISM). Offering a multi-campus experience, classes will be held in Bhubaneswar, considered the sports capital of India, and Paris, set to host the upcoming 2024 Olympics. The program is the first of its kind to enjoy government support as XEBS is also a high-performance centre of excellence in sports management of the Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department.

The International Sports Management Program is designed to equip students with the industry knowledge, global exposure and specialised skillsets needed to succeed in the rapidly growing sports industry in India. According to a recent GroupM ESP India Sports Sponsorship Report 2023, total sports spending exceeded INR 14,000 CR for the first time in 2023, and that coupled with impetus by GoI on Khelo India & NSF’s which received a record funding of INR 3397.32 CR, during the latest union budget sessions, is creating increasing­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ demand for professional talent.

Accelerating growth is expected to create a huge demand for skilled professionals who can not only manage sports organizations and events, but also tap emerging opportunities in the sector such as sports gaming, virtual sports, among others. The International Sports Management program at XEBS is designed to provide global exposure and best in class curriculum to meet this growing demand.

“While Bhubaneswar is the sports capital of India, Paris will be hosting the Olympics in 2024. We are committed to providing students with truly world-class exposure and the tools they need to succeed. The program has been meticulously designed to prepare future leaders for a wide range of careers in sports, from event management to athlete representation and beyond.” said Ashley Fernandes, India Head, emlyon business school and Chairman, XEBS. The ISM Program offers students comprehensive exposure in all aspects of sports management, including marketing, finance, event planning, and athlete management. “Students in the program will have access to a wide range of resources, including world-class faculty members, industry experts and networking opportunities within the industry in India and abroad.” added Prof Nathalie Belhoste, Academic Director and Board Member, XEBS.

“We are thrilled to open admission for the upcoming 3rd batch of global sports leaders. This program is by far one of the leading in India and globally and we’re proud of the opportunities our previous cohort have been able to secure” said Prof. Arun Kumar Paul, DEAN, XEBS and Professor of Operations Management and Decision Sciences, XIM University.

XEBS is now accepting applications for the upcoming academic year. Interested students can visit the university’s website to learn more about the program and how to apply.

Cut off dates for applications are 15th June, 2023. For more information, please visit: https://xebs.edu.in/mba-msc-program-in-international-sports-management/