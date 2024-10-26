CBSE Releases Exam Details for Class 10 and Class 12 Students for 2025 Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the mark distribution for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in 2025. Practical exams and Internal Assessments will begin on January 1, 2025, while theory exams start on February 15, 2025. For winter-bound schools, practical assessments will occur from November 5 to December 5, 2024.

The circular includes details such as subject codes, maximum marks, and the involvement of external examiners. Students must maintain 75% attendance to qualify, with a 25% relaxation allowed for specific circumstances.

Students are advised to download sample papers from the CBSE academic portal at cbseacademic.nic.in to familiarize themselves with the exam format. For more details, visit the CBSE website.