Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India commences all India despatches of Shine

Karnataka : Continuing in the direction of creating a new paradigm in mass mobility, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) commenced all India despatches of Shine from its 3rd Factory in Narsapura (Karnataka).

The roll out of the newly launched motorcycle was celebrated by conducting a special line-off ceremony in the august presence of Mr. Tsutsumu Otani – President, CEO & Managing Director (HMSI), Mr. Vinay Dhingra – Senior Director, Human Resource and Administration (HMSI) and Mr. Naveen Awal – Director, Production (HMSI) along with other senior members from HMSI.

Launched in March 2023, Shine comes with the all new 100cc OBD2 compliant engine powered by eSP (Enhanced Smart Power) and as many as 12 new patent applications, making it one of the most reliable, affordable, and fuel-efficient motorcycle in India.

Engineered with other essential features and technology, Shine offers utmost comfort, convenience, durability, and elegant styling to the riders, making their ride joyful in any kind of road conditions.

The stylish and versatile Shine is available in five color options – Black with Red Stripes, Black with Blue Stripes, Black with Green Stripes, Black with Gold Stripes and Black with Grey Stripes. It is priced at Rs. 64,900 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra).