Odysse Receives ICAT Certification for Its Highly Anticipated Electric Motorbike VADER, shall reach the Indian Roads in December 2023

Mumbai : Odysse Electric Vehicles, India’s fastest-growing electric 2-wheeler vehicle manufacturer, is excited to announce that the highly anticipated Odysse Vader shall hit the Indian roads in December 2023. This flagship bike of Odysse has received certification from International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) passing all tests including AIS-156 battery testing.

Odysse VADER comes with a 7″ Android display providing IoT connectivity and Google map navigation updates. It is powered by IP67 approved 3000 Watts electric motor having a top speed of 85 kmph and a range of 125 Kms per charge. This state-of-the-art motorbike comes with a kerb weight of 128 kgs, the electric bike features combi braking system (CBS),240mm disc brake at the front and 220mm disc brake on the rear side. For ease of charging, the company has included AIS 156 approved Lithium-ion battery that can be fully charged in 4 hours. The AIS-156 approved battery pack ensures incomparable fast charging and makes it highly reliable for daily commuting.

This bike is available in 5 radiant colours fiery red, venom green, misty grey, midnight blue & glossy black and 4 driving modes. The deliveries of this bike are scheduled to begin from 1 December 2023.

The Odysse Vader represents a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to providing eco-friendly and efficient mobility solutions. With its sleek design, powerful performance, and smart features, the Vader has captured the attention of electric vehicle enthusiasts across the country.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Nemin Vora, CEO, Odysse Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said, “The ICAT certification for the Odysse Vader is a testament to our unwavering commitment to delivering top-notch electric vehicles. The AIS-156 approved battery pack sets the Odysse Vader apart, ensuring not only fast charging capabilities but also reinforcing its reliability for daily commuting. We believe this certification will further strengthen our position in the electric vehicle market.”

This remarkable electric motorbike is now available for test rides at all dealerships of the company in India. Further, the bookings of this flagship bike can be done at various platforms like Flipkart, Company’s website, and dealerships, allowing customers across nation to experience its cutting-edge features and advanced technology first-hand.

For more information on the open booking offer and easy EMI options, visit the Odysse Electric Vehicles website or contact your nearest dealer. Odysse’s range of electric bikes and scooters is also available on Flipkart – Odysse on Flipkart . For more information about Odysse and its commitment to electric mobility, please visit Odysse Electric Vehicles.