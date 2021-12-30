Odisha’s Special Relief Commissioner says, zero night and New Year celebrations to be done under strict observance of covid normse

Bhubaneswar: In a big breaking, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena directed the district collectors, municipal commissioners, and SPs to keep strict vigilance on the crowd and gathering in public places for zero night and New Year celebrations in Odisha, here on Thursday.

As per the notification, Keeping in mind the possible gathering at public places on 31st Dec, 1st & 2nd Jan, 2022, State Govt has already imposed restrictions on such gatherings. Further State Govt has instructed DM/MCs to enforce strict Covid safety protocols & random checking of crowd at public places. Besides, there will be random checking’s at mall, picnic spots, restaurant and parks .etc. to monitor the Covid norms not being violated by people.

Further, wearing of masks and maintaining social distancig is mandatory and there will be imposed a heavy fine fine on violation of these orders, it read.