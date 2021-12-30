MoHUA to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav from 1st January to 5th February, 2022

New Delhi : Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India is organizing a series of events under the clarion call of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) by Hon’ble Prime Minister to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Independence. Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations were inaugurated by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in March 2021 which marked a 75-week countdown to the 75th Anniversary of our independence in August 2022 and will continue a year thereafter until August 2023.

To this end, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) is organizing 28 iconic and impactful pre-events from 1st January to 31st January, 2022. Activities displaying ‘whole of government’ approach, people’s participation, our rich cultural heritage, innovations and future aspirations commemorating the 75th year of independence will be conducted through this period.

These events will culminate in a grand finale at the ‘Smart Cities, Smart Urbanization’ event in Surat on the 4th and 5th of February, 2022. The pre-events and main event which will be conducted from 1st January until 5th February will reflect five themes vis. – Freedom Struggle, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected] and [email protected] The events are designed to bring the nation together through activities that celebrate the spirit, strength and aspirations of citizens in urban India.