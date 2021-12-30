Odisha Library Academy represented to fill up librarian posts in all OAVS Schools

Bhubaneswar : Odisha Ardarsha Vidyalaya Sanghathan (OAVS) advertised 1749 teaching and non teaching posts, but only one post is for Librarian which gives deep disappointment to the whole Library professionals. There are thousands of unemployed Library and Information Science graduates and post graduates of the state are aspirants of the vacancies in all Adarsha Vidyalaya Schools. A team of Odisha Library Academy (OLA) has met Shri Prem Chandra Chaudhary, State Project Director, and OAVS and given a representation to fill up the vacant librarian posts in OAVS schools. Shri Chaudhary discussed with OLA President Dr. Banamber Sahoo, and his team Basant Kumar Das, Niranjan Mohapatra and assured to discuss this issue with the state government and take possibility step to fill up the vacant librarian posts. For the advertised one Librarian post he said that for the proposed iconic OAVS School at Andharua, Bhubaneswar which will be started this year in a rented building. In July 2021, Odisha Library Academy had given a representation to the Hon’ble Minister of School & Mass Education, Govt. of Odisha on this issue. The Academy hope the Government will take proper step to fill up the Librarian vacancies in all OAVS Schools.

