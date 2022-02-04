Odisha: Sundargarh District Reports 291 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Sundargarh District Reports 291 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 2697 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 3rd Feb
New Positive Cases: 2697
Of which 0-18 years: 435
In quarantine: 1568
Local contacts: 1129
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 55
2. Balasore: 73
3. Bargarh: 53
4. Bhadrak: 48
5. Balangir: 98
6. Boudh: 48
7. Cuttack: 138
8. Deogarh: 39
9. Dhenkanal: 40
10. Gajapati: 59
11. Ganjam: 16
12. Jagatsinghpur: 67
13. Jajpur: 127
14. Jharsuguda: 36
15. Kalahandi: 95
16. Kandhamal: 34
17. Kendrapada: 40
18. Keonjhar: 44
19. Khurda: 513
20. Koraput: 41
21. Malkangiri: 18
22. Mayurbhanj: 128
23. Nawarangpur: 75
24. Nayagarh: 96
25. Nuapada: 55
26. Puri: 63
27. Rayagada: 85
28. Sambalpur: 85
29. Sonepur: 29
30. Sundargarh: 291
31. State Pool: 108
New recoveries: 7487
Cumulative tested: 27872986
Positive: 1262102
Recovered: 1222867
Active cases: 30493