Odisha Rugby Football Club (ORFC) Women Team crowned Champions in National Rugby 15s (Women) Division – I Championship 2023 at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The National Rugby 15s (Women) Division – I Championship 2023 organized by Rugby India, Odisha Rugby Football Association (ORFA), Department of Sports & Youth Services, Govt. of Odisha & KIIT – Deemed to be University was held at Rahul Bose Rugby Stadium, KIIT Campus 13 from 26th February – 01st March 2024. A total of 180 participants from 7 women teams participated in this championship. In the Finals today Odisha Rugby Football Club (ORFC) beat Delhi Hurricanes by a score of 69:05. The ORFC team consists of 20 girls from Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) including Captain Hupi Majhi.

The championship was concluded today in presence of the following guests:

Ø Chief Guest – Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament, Kandhamal.

Ø Shri. Rahul Bose, President Rugby India, Film Actor, Director and Philanthropist.

Ø Mrs. Sanaya Mehta Vyas, Vice President, Rugby India.

Ø Shri. Upendra Kumar Mohanty, General Secretary, Odisha Rugby Football Association.

All the members of Rugby India & Odisha Rugby Football Association thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal for providing unconditional support (Accommodation, Food, Transportation & Field of Play) in hosting this national championship at KIIT premises and also thanked DSYS, Govt. of Odisha for providing financial support.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS & MP Kandhamal congratulated the Odisha Rugby Football Club (ORFC) Women Team on being crowned Champions & Delhi Hurricanes on being Runners Up in this prestigious championship. He also conveyed his best wishes to all the players & wished everyone all the best for their future competitions.

Prof. Samanta thanked Rugby India & Odisha Rugby Football Association for hosting this championship at KIIT premises and also thanked Sports & Youth Services Department, Govt. of Odisha for providing unconditional support for the promotion of sports under the vision of our Hon’ble Chief Minister.