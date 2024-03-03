MoU Between World Skill Center & ITEES Singapore for Spatial AI Center Towards Skilling Odisha Youth in Artificial Intelligence

Bhubaneswar : Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being adopted in various fields today. The use of AI in Skill Development and technical education helps generate learning simulations and virtual labs acting as a catalyst to practical training. In the job market, AI is revolutionising industries generating demand for AI-literate human resources. To equip Odisha youth with industry ready skills using AI and other tech driven solutions, the World Skill Center is launching a Spatial Artificial Intelligence Center to be made operational by 2025.

An MoU was signed on Friday, between World Skill Center & ITE Education Services (ITEES) Singapore to setup a Spatial Artificial Intelligence (SAI) Center. The aim is to transform the quality of skill training and education by adoption of AI into it’s the different advanced skill training courses offered at WSC. The initiative will further strengthen WSC as a global premier skill development institution.

“Remote learning for us will be a big plus, the learners will have an exposure to equip themselves as per industry standards with AI”, said Alka Misra, Chairperson OSDA cum CEO WSC.

The WSC SAI initiative highlights the commitment to equip students with the skills needed for the evolving demands of the future workforce under the ‘Skilled In Odisha’ vision of Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Naveen Patnaik.

As part of the MoU, ITEES will support setup of the SAI Center for students towards immersive digital learning and train faculty members as SAI professionals for smooth operation of the same. The implementation is being done through EON Reality, a leading AI solutions provider in the domain of education & skill development.

The MoU was signed between Bruce Poh, CEO ITEES Singapore & Pinaki Patnaik, Addl Secy SDTE Dept & COO WSC. Chairperson OSDA cum CEO WSC Alka Misra, Principal Secy SDTE Dept Usha Padhee, CEO OSDA Reghu G graced the occasion. Principal WSC Sangaran Gopal, Dy Principal Dr Subhanga K Das, senior officials of WSC & ITEES Singapore were present on the occasion.

The World Skill Center, which operates in a hub and spoke model encompassing the government ITIs and Polytechnics across Odisha presently offers 7 advance courses under its ‘School of Engineering’ and ‘School of Services’.

WSC prepares the youth of Odisha under the framework of ‘Finishing School’ by providing practical training along with necessary life skills preparing them to work at various industry platforms at national and international level.