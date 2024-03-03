Prof. Achyuta Samanta congratulates & interacts with all Medal Winners of KIIT & KISS in state and national levels sports competitions.

In the recent two months students of KIIT & KISS won many medals in various sports competitions like the 4th Khelo India University Games, 2nd Odisha State Level Inter University Sports & Nua-O-Nabin Odisha Sports Competitions. The total prize money won by the students is approximately 30 Lakhs. In the 4th Khelo India University Games in the North Eastern States from 17th – 28th February 2024 the Tennis Men Team Comprising of (Kabir Hans, Atharva Sharma, Anshuman Singh, Ashish Kumar Parida, Pratyush Mohanty ) won the Gold Medal, Sneha Soren won the 55Kg Weightlifting Gold Medal & Punit Chandra Sahu won the 102 Kg Weightlifting Silver Medal. In the Odisha State Level Inter University Sports Meet at Ravenshaw University, Cuttack from 06th – 13th February 2024 the KIIT Team performed excellently in the sports competitions by winning 8 nos Champions Trophies (Chess Men & Women, Badminton Women Singles & Doubles, Kho Kho Men, Volleyball Men & Women and Cricket Women) & 5 nos Runners Up Trophies (Badminton Men Singles, Basketball Men & Women, Hockey Women and Kabaddi Women) to emerge as the overall Champions in the meet. In the Odisha State Level Inter University Athletics Competition at Utkal University from 15th – 19th February 2024 the KIIT Athletics Team won 16 Medals (9 Gold, 5 Silver & 2 Bronze) to bag the Overall Champions Trophy. In the Nua-O-Nabin Odisha Sports Competitions the students of KIIT & KISS represented Khordha district and won Gold Medals in Volleyball Women, Kabaddi Women & Kho Kho Women.

All the students of KIIT & KISS thanked Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal for providing unconditional support to them in their sports journey and assured him of bettering their performance in the upcoming competitions.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal interacted with all the students and congratulated the sports stars on their victories at state and national levels. He urged the students to share the cash rewards with their parents & make them feel proud, he also motivated the students to give their best performances and represent the country in future. He was very happy to see the students grow and earn respect in sports.