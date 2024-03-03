Maryland State University Awards Honorary Doctorate to Bikash Mohapatra for Pioneering Work in Road Safety  

Cuttack – Maryland State University proudly confers the prestigious Doctor of Philosophy in Road Safety with a Gold Medal upon Bikash Mohapatra in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field. Mr. Mohapatra has demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise, earning him this esteemed honoris causa doctoral degree.

Maryland State University has a tradition of honoring individuals who have made remarkable advancements in their respective fields, embodying the principles of academic excellence and intellectual leadership. The university’s Doctoral Monitoring Board has unanimously acknowledged Mr. Mohapatra’s significant impact on road safety and has duly awarded him this distinguished degree.

With a career spanning over two decades, Bikash Mohapatra has been at the forefront of road safety initiatives since 1997. His relentless pursuit of improving road safety standards has garnered international recognition. He completed his Post Graduate Course in Road Safety from Delft University, The Netherlands in 2012 and further enhanced his expertise through the Alliance Advocate Training conducted by the Global Alliance of NGOs for Road Safety in 2018.

Mr. Mohapatra’s influence extends across various platforms, as evidenced by his extensive participation in national and international conferences, seminars, and workshops. His groundbreaking presentations, including “Use Anti-crash Helmet in Saving Lives of Two-wheeler Riders” in London and “Tune In For Safety – Road Safety Campaign through Community Radio Stations” in Ahmadabad, have significantly contributed to raising awareness and implementing effective road safety measures worldwide.

Moreover, Mr. Mohapatra’s practical initiatives have left a tangible impact on road safety infrastructure. He has spearheaded numerous projects such as the Safe School Zone, Fit for Road Campaign, and Campaign against Drink and Drive, demonstrating his commitment to saving lives on the road. His pioneering First Responder Training Programme on the Balasore – Khargpur Highway (NH-60) served as a model replicated by the Odisha Government under the Rakshak project.

Mr. Mohapatra’s collaborations with esteemed organizations including the International Road Federation, Global Alliance of NGOs for Road Safety, and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways have further amplified his influence in the field. His exemplary service has earned him accolades such as the IRTE & Prince Michael International Road Safety Award in 2007 and recognition from the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India in 2012.

In honor of his exceptional dedication and impactful contributions to road safety, Maryland State University is proud to bestow upon Bikash Mohapatra the Doctor of Philosophy degree. The conferral took place during the Convocation ceremony held at the Constitution Club of India, New Delhi, marking a momentous occasion in recognition of Mr. Mohapatra’s invaluable contributions to society. Senate Member, Dr. Parin Somani, had the honor of presenting the award to Bikash Mohapatra in recognition of his exceptional contributions to road safety.