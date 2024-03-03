Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) fertilizer plant in Barauni

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated to the nation the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) fertilizer plant in Barauni today. The Prime Minister reminded about the starting of the Barauni fertilizer plant, a guarantee that was fulfilled today. “This is a huge achievement for the farmers of the country including those from Bihar”, he said. He said that the plants of Gorakhpur, Ramagundam and Sindri were shut down but now they are becoming the mainstay of India’s self-reliance in urea.

Prime Minister underlining the government’s priority areas to boost employment and employment opportunities said, “Energy, fertilizers and connectivity are the basis of development. Be it agriculture or industry, everything depends on them”.

Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) fertilizer plant in Barauni developed at more than Rs 9500 crore, the plant will provide affordable urea to farmers and lead to an increase in their productivity and financial stability. This will be the fourth fertilizer plant to be revived in the country.

Barauni Fertilizer Plant of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) started urea production in Oct 2022. The state-of-the-art gas based Barauni Plant is part of the initiative taken by the Government to revive the closed urea units of Fertilizer Corporation of India Ltd. (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertilizers Corporation Ltd (HFCL) in order to achieve self-sufficiency in urea sector. Revival of closed units of FCIL and HFCL had been the top priority agenda of the present Government to augment the availability of domestically produced urea. Government mandated Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL) to revive Barauni unit with an estimated investment of Rs. 9512 crores with urea production capacity of 12.7 LMTPA.

HURL, incorporated on 15th June, 2016 is a Joint Venture Company by Coal India Limited (CIL), NTPC Limited (NTPC), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) and FCIL/HFCL mandated to revive Gorakhpur, Sindri and Barauni units with an estimated investment of Rs. 25,000 crores. The start of all the three plants of HURL will add 38.1 LMTPA indigenous urea production in the country and help to realize the vision of Prime Minister to make India ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) in the urea production. It is one of the largest fertilizer manufacturing units of India, for which the foundation stone was laid by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The Project will not only improve the availability of fertilizer to farmers but also give a boost to the economy in the region including development of infrastructure like roads, railways, ancillary industry etc. besides ensuring food security to the nation.

HURL Plants has various unique features like state of the art blast proof control room equipped with DCS (Distributed Control System), ESD (Emergency Shutdown System) and environment Monitoring Systems etc. It also has India’s First Air Operated Bullet Proof Rubber Dam of 65 mtrs length and 2 mtrs height. There is no offsite waste water disposal in these plants. The systems are operated by the highly motivated, dedicated, well trained Operators. The facility integrates the world’s best technologies aiming to meet the demand for urea in the states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha. Apart from urea supply, the project will also help to develop small and medium scale industries / vendors around the manufacturing unit. There will be lot of entrepreneurship activities around the hub and it will further boost employment generation. The operation of plants will lead to make country self-reliant in urea fertilizer, Saving in Foreign Exchange out due to reduced import and a giant step towards “Atamnirbhar Bharat in Fertilizers”. It may be noted that the Gorakhpur, and Sindri Plant of HURL already commissioned and dedicated to the nation.